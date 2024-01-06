Saturday's contest between the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (13-1) and Richmond Spiders (12-3) going head to head at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena has a projected final score of 66-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Saint Joseph's (PA), so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Spiders' last outing on Wednesday ended in a 72-65 victory against VCU.

Richmond vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Richmond vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) 66, Richmond 64

Other A-10 Predictions

Richmond Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 25, the Spiders beat the Drake Bulldogs (No. 54 in our computer rankings) by a score of 74-66.

The Spiders have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 23rd-most in the country. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 41st-most.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Hawks are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

Richmond 2023-24 Best Wins

74-66 on the road over Drake (No. 54) on November 25

72-65 at home over VCU (No. 74) on January 3

64-60 over Chattanooga (No. 110) on December 21

77-43 over Maine (No. 135) on November 24

83-56 over Louisiana Tech (No. 145) on November 26

Richmond Leaders

Grace Townsend: 12.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

12.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37) Maggie Doogan: 16.6 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (26-for-64)

16.6 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (26-for-64) Addie Budnik: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 43.5 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (28-for-73)

11.3 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 43.5 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (28-for-73) Rachel Ullstrom: 11.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.6 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (26-for-61)

11.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.6 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (26-for-61) Katie Hill: 5.2 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

Richmond Performance Insights

The Spiders have a +215 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.4 points per game. They're putting up 75.7 points per game, 63rd in college basketball, and are allowing 61.3 per outing to rank 117th in college basketball.

The Spiders score 83.5 points per game at home, and 66.8 away.

At home, Richmond concedes 57.2 points per game. Away, it allows 67.0.

While the Spiders are posting 75.7 points per game in 2023-24, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, producing 74.4 points per contest.

