Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's A-10 slate includes the Richmond Spiders (7-5, 0-0 A-10) meeting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-3, 0-0 A-10) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Richmond Players to Watch
- Neal Quinn: 14.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jordan King: 18.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dji Bailey: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Bigelow: 11.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mikkel Tyne: 5.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Mika Adams-Woods: 15.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chad Venning: 13.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Charles Pride: 12 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yann Farell: 6.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Daryl Banks III: 8.8 PTS, 2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Stat Comparison
|Richmond Rank
|Richmond AVG
|Saint Bonaventure AVG
|Saint Bonaventure Rank
|148th
|76.3
|Points Scored
|75.5
|169th
|112th
|68.1
|Points Allowed
|64.5
|42nd
|289th
|33.8
|Rebounds
|33.5
|302nd
|361st
|5.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|211th
|149th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|8.5
|89th
|197th
|13.3
|Assists
|14.7
|108th
|1st
|7.7
|Turnovers
|11
|115th
