Saturday's game that pits the San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) against the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC) at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl has a projected final score of 76-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of San Diego State, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

San Diego State vs. UNLV Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

San Diego State vs. UNLV Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 76, UNLV 68

Spread & Total Prediction for San Diego State vs. UNLV

Computer Predicted Spread: San Diego State (-7.7)

San Diego State (-7.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

San Diego State is 5-6-0 against the spread this season compared to UNLV's 5-5-0 ATS record. A total of six out of the Aztecs' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Rebels' games have gone over.

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs are outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game with a +167 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.4 points per game (126th in college basketball) and allow 65.5 per outing (61st in college basketball).

The 38.1 rebounds per game San Diego State averages rank 115th in the nation, and are 3.7 more than the 34.4 its opponents grab per contest.

San Diego State connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (194th in college basketball) at a 32.6% rate (228th in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 its opponents make while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc.

The Aztecs rank 103rd in college basketball by averaging 98.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 47th in college basketball, allowing 83.5 points per 100 possessions.

San Diego State wins the turnover battle by 2.5 per game, committing 10.1 (52nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.6.

UNLV Performance Insights

The Rebels are outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game, with a +113 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.5 points per game (121st in college basketball) and give up 68.1 per outing (112th in college basketball).

UNLV is 217th in the nation at 35.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 36.3 its opponents average.

UNLV hits 7.8 three-pointers per game (150th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.8 on average.

UNLV wins the turnover battle by 2.8 per game, committing 10.5 (77th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.3.

