How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, January 6
Hellas Verona and Inter Milan hit the pitch for one of many exciting matchups on the Serie A schedule today.
Searching for how to watch Serie A action? All the games to watch today are here.
Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona
Hellas Verona travels to take on Inter Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.
- Game Time: 6:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Inter Milan (-650)
- Underdog: Hellas Verona (+1300)
- Draw: (+650)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Frosinone Calcio vs AC Monza
AC Monza travels to play Frosinone Calcio at Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Frosinone Calcio (+160)
- Underdog: AC Monza (+165)
- Draw: (+225)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch US Lecce vs Cagliari
Cagliari makes the trip to take on US Lecce at Via del Mare in Lecce.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: US Lecce (+120)
- Underdog: Cagliari (+235)
- Draw: (+210)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Sassuolo vs ACF Fiorentina
ACF Fiorentina makes the trip to take on Sassuolo at Mapei Stadium in Reggio nell'Emilia.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: ACF Fiorentina (+115)
- Underdog: Sassuolo (+215)
- Draw: (+240)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.