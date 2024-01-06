Seth Jarvis and the Carolina Hurricanes will play the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. If you'd like to wager on Jarvis' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Seth Jarvis vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

In 39 games this season, Jarvis has averaged 18:55 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Jarvis has a goal in 11 games this year out of 39 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 19 of 39 games this year, Jarvis has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Jarvis has an assist in 12 of 39 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 58.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Jarvis going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 39 Games 2 28 Points 4 14 Goals 2 14 Assists 2

