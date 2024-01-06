Saturday's game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at Colonial Life Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-69, with Mississippi State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: CBS

Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Venue: Colonial Life Arena

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 70, South Carolina 69

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. Mississippi State

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-0.8)

Mississippi State (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.7

South Carolina has an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Mississippi State, who is 6-5-0 ATS. The Gamecocks have gone over the point total in four games, while Bulldogs games have gone over five times. South Carolina is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games, while Mississippi State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks' +161 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.5 points per game (173rd in college basketball) while allowing 63.1 per contest (22nd in college basketball).

South Carolina prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 5.3 boards. It is grabbing 37.1 rebounds per game (161st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.8 per outing.

South Carolina hits 8.8 three-pointers per game (70th in college basketball), 2.9 more than its opponents (5.9).

The Gamecocks rank 46th in college basketball with 102.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 75th in college basketball defensively with 85.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

South Carolina has committed 9.2 turnovers per game (22nd in college basketball play) while forcing 9.9 (329th in college basketball).

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +176 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.5 points per game. They're putting up 76.2 points per game, 159th in college basketball, and are giving up 62.7 per outing to rank 18th in college basketball.

The 40.2 rebounds per game Mississippi State accumulates rank 49th in college basketball, 8.4 more than the 31.8 its opponents record.

Mississippi State knocks down 7.9 three-pointers per game (141st in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 31.9% from beyond the arc (255th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 26.3%.

Mississippi State forces 12.5 turnovers per game (147th in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (223rd in college basketball).

