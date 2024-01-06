Sun Belt Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are seven games featuring a Sun Belt team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the Appalachian State Mountaineers versus the Troy Trojans.
Sun Belt Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Old Dominion Monarchs at Arkansas State Red Wolves
|3:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|James Madison Dukes at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
|3:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Georgia Southern Eagles at UL Monroe Warhawks
|3:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Georgia State Panthers at South Alabama Jaguars
|4:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Appalachian State Mountaineers at Troy Trojans
|4:30 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Marshall Thundering Herd at Texas State Bobcats
|5:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
|8:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
