Saturday's contest between the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) and No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 77-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Tennessee, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 77, Ole Miss 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-10.4)

Tennessee (-10.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Both Tennessee and Ole Miss are 6-6-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Volunteers and the Rebels are 6-6-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. In the last 10 contests, Tennessee has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Ole Miss has gone 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 matches.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by 13.5 points per game (scoring 77.8 points per game to rank 115th in college basketball while giving up 64.3 per contest to rank 38th in college basketball) and have a +176 scoring differential overall.

Tennessee grabs 39.2 rebounds per game (75th in college basketball) while conceding 34.5 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.7 boards per game.

Tennessee knocks down 2.0 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.5 (86th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.5.

The Volunteers score 97.8 points per 100 possessions (123rd in college basketball), while giving up 80.8 points per 100 possessions (19th in college basketball).

Tennessee wins the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 10.5 (77th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.9.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels have a +125 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.6 points per game. They're putting up 77.4 points per game, 126th in college basketball, and are giving up 67.8 per contest to rank 105th in college basketball.

The 35.5 rebounds per game Ole Miss accumulates rank 229th in college basketball. Their opponents pull down 36.4.

Ole Miss knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (161st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2. It shoots 40.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.4%.

Ole Miss has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 10.2 (55th in college basketball) while forcing 12.8 (120th in college basketball).

