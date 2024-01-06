The Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) bring a six-game win streak into a home contest versus the Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC), who have won 13 straight. It starts at 6:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Ole Miss matchup in this article.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Ole Miss Moneyline FanDuel Tennessee (-12.5) 142.5 -950 +610 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

Tennessee has put together a 5-6-2 record against the spread this season.

A total of six out of the Volunteers' 13 games this season have hit the over.

Ole Miss is 7-6-0 ATS this season.

The Rebels and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 13 times this year.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2200

+2200 Tennessee is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (ninth-best in the country) than its computer ranking (12th-best).

The Volunteers have had the 44th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +3000 at the start of the season to +2200.

Tennessee's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.3%.

Ole Miss Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +11000

+11000 The Rebels' national championship odds have improved from +15000 at the start of the season to +11000, the 22nd-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Ole Miss winning the national championship, based on its +11000 moneyline odds, is 0.9%.

