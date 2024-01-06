Saturday's contest between the VCU Rams (8-6, 0-1 A-10) and George Washington Revolutionaries (11-3, 0-1 A-10) at Stuart C. Siegel Center has a projected final score of 80-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored VCU, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

VCU vs. George Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: USA

USA Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

VCU vs. George Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 80, George Washington 70

Spread & Total Prediction for VCU vs. George Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: VCU (-10.6)

VCU (-10.6) Computer Predicted Total: 150.2

VCU has a 6-8-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to George Washington, who is 5-7-0 ATS. A total of seven out of the Rams' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Revolutionaries' games have gone over. VCU has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in the last 10 contests. George Washington has gone 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

VCU Performance Insights

The Rams outscore opponents by 6.2 points per game (scoring 74.1 points per game to rank 200th in college basketball while allowing 67.9 per contest to rank 109th in college basketball) and have a +86 scoring differential overall.

VCU records 36.5 rebounds per game (180th in college basketball) while allowing 32.8 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.7 boards per game.

VCU knocks down 8.2 three-pointers per game (119th in college basketball) while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc (188th in college basketball). It is making 1.9 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game while shooting 31.3%.

The Rams rank 123rd in college basketball by averaging 97.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 170th in college basketball, allowing 89.6 points per 100 possessions.

VCU loses the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 12.6 (263rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.0.

