How to Watch VCU vs. George Washington on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The VCU Rams (8-6, 0-1 A-10) are welcoming in the George Washington Revolutionaries (11-3, 0-1 A-10) for a contest between A-10 foes at Stuart C. Siegel Center, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
VCU vs. George Washington Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: USA Network
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
VCU Stats Insights
- This season, the Rams have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.2% higher than the 39% of shots the Revolutionaries' opponents have knocked down.
- In games VCU shoots better than 39% from the field, it is 7-5 overall.
- The Revolutionaries are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rams sit at 180th.
- The 74.1 points per game the Rams put up are the same as the Revolutionaries allow.
- VCU has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 75.4 points.
VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- VCU averaged 73 points per game last year at home, which was 4.3 more points than it averaged in away games (68.7).
- In 2022-23, the Rams ceded 61.2 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 65.5.
- At home, VCU sunk 0.6 more threes per game (6.1) than in road games (5.5). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to when playing on the road (34.9%).
VCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 75-51
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/30/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 87-73
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|1/3/2024
|Saint Bonaventure
|L 89-78
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|1/6/2024
|George Washington
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|1/9/2024
|@ George Mason
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ La Salle
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
