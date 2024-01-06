Will VCU be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features VCU's full tournament resume.

How VCU ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 0-2 NR NR 167

VCU's best wins

When VCU beat the Samford Bulldogs, the No. 85 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 75-65 on November 10, it was its signature win of the year thus far. In the win against Samford, Max Shulga dropped a team-best 17 points. Zeb Jackson chipped in 13 points.

Next best wins

73-50 at home over Radford (No. 132/RPI) on November 15

87-78 at home over Temple (No. 151/RPI) on December 16

60-56 at home over Seattle U (No. 172/RPI) on November 18

86-74 over Penn State (No. 240/RPI) on November 26

87-73 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 245/RPI) on December 30

VCU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

VCU has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

VCU is playing the 97th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Looking at the Rams' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games against teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.

VCU's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

VCU's next game

Matchup: George Mason Patriots vs. VCU Rams

George Mason Patriots vs. VCU Rams Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

