For bracketology analysis on VCU and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How VCU ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-2 2-1 NR NR 24

VCU's best wins

VCU registered its best win of the season on January 7, when it claimed a 65-55 victory over the Davidson Wildcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 56) in the RPI. Timaya Lewis-Eutsey led the charge against Davidson, dropping 21 points. Next on the team was Sarah Te-Biasu with 19 points.

Next best wins

57-49 at home over Charlotte (No. 91/RPI) on December 2

56-51 over St. John's (NY) (No. 95/RPI) on November 23

55-50 at home over East Carolina (No. 105/RPI) on November 14

64-50 at home over Old Dominion (No. 111/RPI) on December 17

55-32 at home over Le Moyne (No. 141/RPI) on December 5

VCU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 6-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

VCU has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country according to the RPI (one).

VCU has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, VCU has drawn the 145th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Rams have eight games remaining versus teams above .500. They have 14 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

VCU's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

VCU's next game

Matchup: VCU Rams vs. Fordham Rams

VCU Rams vs. Fordham Rams Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

