Saturday's A-10 slate includes the VCU Rams (7-5, 0-0 A-10) facing the George Washington Revolutionaries (10-2, 0-0 A-10) at 4:00 PM ET on USA.

VCU vs. George Washington Game Information

VCU Players to Watch

  • Zeb Jackson: 14.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Max Shulga: 15.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Toibu Lawal: 8.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Christian Fermin: 6.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Jason Nelson: 8.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

George Washington Players to Watch

  • James Bishop: 17.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Maximus Edwards: 13.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Darren Buchanan Jr.: 13.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Garrett Johnson: 13.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Babatunde Akingbola: 3.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.4 BLK

VCU vs. George Washington Stat Comparison

VCU Rank VCU AVG George Washington AVG George Washington Rank
238th 72.7 Points Scored 81.8 47th
66th 65.8 Points Allowed 72.8 230th
183rd 36.7 Rebounds 40.6 45th
211th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 6.6 339th
108th 8.3 3pt Made 9.8 24th
152nd 14.0 Assists 14.0 152nd
266th 12.8 Turnovers 14.1 326th

