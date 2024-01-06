The VCU Rams (8-6, 0-1 A-10) are at home in A-10 play against the George Washington Revolutionaries (11-3, 0-1 A-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET. The Rams are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the game. The matchup's over/under is set at 151.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

VCU vs. George Washington Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: USA

USA Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under VCU -11.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VCU Betting Records & Stats

VCU and its opponents have gone over 151.5 combined points in five of 14 games this season.

VCU has an average point total of 142 in its contests this year, 9.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Rams' ATS record is 6-8-0 this season.

VCU sports a 6-8-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 5-7-0 mark of George Washington.

VCU vs. George Washington Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total VCU 5 35.7% 74.1 157.2 67.9 143.3 139.0 George Washington 7 58.3% 83.1 157.2 75.4 143.3 150.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional VCU Insights & Trends

VCU went 14-6-0 ATS in conference action last season.

The 74.1 points per game the Rams record are the same as the Revolutionaries give up.

When VCU scores more than 75.4 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

VCU vs. George Washington Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) VCU 6-8-0 2-2 7-7-0 George Washington 5-7-0 0-0 6-6-0

VCU vs. George Washington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

VCU George Washington 15-3 Home Record 11-6 8-3 Away Record 5-6 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 73 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.