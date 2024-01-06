Saturday's game between the Villanova Wildcats (10-4, 3-0 Big East) and the St. John's Red Storm (10-4, 2-1 Big East) at The William B. Finneran Pavilion has a projected final score of 74-69 based on our computer prediction, with Villanova taking home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Villanova vs. St. John's Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Villanova vs. St. John's Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 74, St. John's 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Villanova vs. St. John's

Computer Predicted Spread: Villanova (-4.6)

Villanova (-4.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.1

Villanova has a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to St. John's, who is 8-6-0 ATS. The Wildcats have a 4-8-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Red Storm have a record of 8-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Villanova is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests, while St. John's has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +132 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.5 points per game. They're putting up 73.1 points per game to rank 227th in college basketball and are giving up 63.6 per outing to rank 26th in college basketball.

Villanova records 38.5 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball) while conceding 34.1 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.4 boards per game.

Villanova hits 1.7 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.6 (33rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.9.

The Wildcats rank 129th in college basketball by averaging 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 67th in college basketball, allowing 84.9 points per 100 possessions.

Villanova wins the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 9.9 (42nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.4.

St. John's Performance Insights

The Red Storm are outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game, with a +138 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.7 points per game (71st in college basketball) and allow 69.9 per outing (147th in college basketball).

St. John's records 41.4 rebounds per game (24th in college basketball) while allowing 34.0 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.4 boards per game.

St. John's makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball) at a 34.1% rate (158th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make, shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc.

St. John's and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Red Storm commit 11.8 per game (186th in college basketball) and force 12.7 (128th in college basketball).

