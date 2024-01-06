Saturday's game between the NC State Wolfpack (10-3, 2-0 ACC) and Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 2-1 ACC) at PNC Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-67, with NC State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Virginia vs. NC State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: PNC Arena

Virginia vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 68, Virginia 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia vs. NC State

Computer Predicted Spread: NC State (-1.3)

NC State (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 134.6

NC State is 4-8-0 against the spread this season compared to Virginia's 8-6-0 ATS record. The Wolfpack are 7-5-0 and the Cavaliers are 5-9-0 in terms of going over the point total. NC State is 3-7 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests, while Virginia has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Other ACC Predictions

Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers outscore opponents by 10.7 points per game (posting 66.6 points per game, 328th in college basketball, and giving up 55.9 per contest, second in college basketball) and have a +149 scoring differential.

Virginia loses the rebound battle by an average of 2.1 boards. It grabs 32.7 rebounds per game (332nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.8.

Virginia makes 6.7 three-pointers per game (254th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.1 on average.

Virginia has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 8.0 per game (first in college basketball) while forcing 13.4 (77th in college basketball).

