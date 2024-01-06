The NC State Wolfpack (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 2-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at PNC Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. Virginia matchup.

Virginia vs. NC State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Virginia vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline Virginia Moneyline

Virginia vs. NC State Betting Trends

Virginia has put together an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cavaliers have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

NC State has put together a 4-7-2 ATS record so far this year.

The Wolfpack and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 13 times this season.

Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Bookmakers have moved the Cavaliers' national championship odds down from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +10000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 22nd-biggest change.

Virginia has a 1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

