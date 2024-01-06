Saturday's game between the Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) and Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-72, with Florida State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 73, Virginia Tech 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. Florida State

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida State (-0.4)

Florida State (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

Florida State has a 5-7-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Virginia Tech, who is 6-7-0 ATS. The Seminoles have an 8-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Hokies have a record of 5-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the last 10 games, Florida State is 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall while Virginia Tech has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other ACC Predictions

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies are outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game, with a +95 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.4 points per game (216th in college basketball) and allow 66.1 per contest (77th in college basketball).

Virginia Tech wins the rebound battle by 3.4 boards on average. It records 34.5 rebounds per game, 267th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.1.

Virginia Tech knocks down 7.3 three-pointers per game (208th in college basketball) at a 33.5% rate (191st in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 its opponents make, shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc.

Virginia Tech and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Hokies commit 11.2 per game (135th in college basketball) and force 11.8 (201st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.