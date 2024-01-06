The Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) aim to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

  • This season, the Hokies have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Seminoles' opponents have hit.
  • Virginia Tech has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Seminoles are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hokies sit at 265th.
  • The Hokies put up 73.4 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 73.5 the Seminoles give up.
  • Virginia Tech is 5-1 when scoring more than 73.5 points.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Virginia Tech performed better at home last season, putting up 77.2 points per game, compared to 71.3 per game on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Hokies allowed 65.9 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 75.5.
  • Virginia Tech sunk 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 7.3% points better than it averaged away from home (7.1 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Vermont W 73-51 Cassell Coliseum
12/21/2023 American W 77-55 Cassell Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Wake Forest L 86-63 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/10/2024 Clemson - Cassell Coliseum
1/13/2024 Miami (FL) - Cassell Coliseum

