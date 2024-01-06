How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Florida State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) aim to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.
Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Pittsburgh vs Louisville (12:00 PM ET | January 6)
- North Carolina vs Clemson (12:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Virginia vs NC State (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Miami (FL) vs Wake Forest (2:15 PM ET | January 6)
Virginia Tech Stats Insights
- This season, the Hokies have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Seminoles' opponents have hit.
- Virginia Tech has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Seminoles are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hokies sit at 265th.
- The Hokies put up 73.4 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 73.5 the Seminoles give up.
- Virginia Tech is 5-1 when scoring more than 73.5 points.
Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Virginia Tech performed better at home last season, putting up 77.2 points per game, compared to 71.3 per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Hokies allowed 65.9 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 75.5.
- Virginia Tech sunk 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 7.3% points better than it averaged away from home (7.1 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).
Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Vermont
|W 73-51
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|American
|W 77-55
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 86-63
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/10/2024
|Clemson
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
