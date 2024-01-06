Virginia Tech vs. Florida State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) will try to end a three-game road losing skid at the Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Virginia Tech matchup.
Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Betting Trends
- Virginia Tech has covered six times in 13 chances against the spread this season.
- Florida State is 6-6-1 ATS this season.
- Seminoles games have gone over the point total eight out of 13 times this season.
Virginia Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- The Hokies' national championship odds are the same now (+15000) compared to the beginning of the season (+15000).
- Virginia Tech has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
