What are Virginia Tech's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Preseason national championship odds: +15000

+15000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +15000

How Virginia Tech ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 1-2 NR NR 74

Virginia Tech's best wins

When Virginia Tech beat the Boise State Broncos, the No. 60 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 82-75 on November 23, it was its best victory of the year so far. With 18 points, Hunter Cattoor was the top scorer against Boise State. Second on the team was Sean Pedulla, with 17 points.

Next best wins

73-51 at home over Vermont (No. 113/RPI) on December 16

71-62 over Iowa State (No. 121/RPI) on November 24

98-76 at home over Wofford (No. 207/RPI) on November 19

77-55 at home over American (No. 273/RPI) on December 21

71-50 at home over Valparaiso (No. 309/RPI) on December 9

Virginia Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, Virginia Tech has four losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, the Hokies have six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Virginia Tech has been given the 68th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Glancing at the Hokies' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games versus teams that are above .500 and five games against teams with worse records than their own.

As far as VA Tech's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games remaining, with three coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Virginia Tech's next game

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Clemson Tigers

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Clemson Tigers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN Networks

