2024 NCAA Bracketology: Virginia Tech March Madness Odds | January 8
What are Virginia Tech's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Virginia Tech's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- Preseason national championship odds: +15000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +15000
How Virginia Tech ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-5
|1-2
|NR
|NR
|74
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Virginia Tech's best wins
When Virginia Tech beat the Boise State Broncos, the No. 60 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 82-75 on November 23, it was its best victory of the year so far. With 18 points, Hunter Cattoor was the top scorer against Boise State. Second on the team was Sean Pedulla, with 17 points.
Next best wins
- 73-51 at home over Vermont (No. 113/RPI) on December 16
- 71-62 over Iowa State (No. 121/RPI) on November 24
- 98-76 at home over Wofford (No. 207/RPI) on November 19
- 77-55 at home over American (No. 273/RPI) on December 21
- 71-50 at home over Valparaiso (No. 309/RPI) on December 9
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Virginia Tech's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- Based on the RPI, Virginia Tech has four losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.
- According to the RPI, the Hokies have six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Virginia Tech has been given the 68th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Glancing at the Hokies' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games versus teams that are above .500 and five games against teams with worse records than their own.
- As far as VA Tech's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games remaining, with three coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Virginia Tech's next game
- Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Clemson Tigers
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Virginia Tech games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.