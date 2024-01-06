If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Virginia Tech and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Virginia Tech's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Virginia Tech ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-2 3-0 13 11 60

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Tech's best wins

Virginia Tech's best win this season came against the NC State Wolfpack, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 3). Virginia Tech secured the 63-62 win on January 7 at home. Elizabeth Kitley led the offense against NC State, recording 27 points. Next on the team was Georgia Amoore with 21 points.

Next best wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 93/RPI) on November 24

76-43 at home over William & Mary (No. 145/RPI) on December 21

82-73 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 160/RPI) on January 4

72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 173/RPI) on November 20

84-59 on the road over Rutgers (No. 192/RPI) on December 17

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Virginia Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Based on the RPI, Virginia Tech has one win versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Hokies are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Virginia Tech is facing the 121st-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Hokies have 15 games remaining this season, including 12 versus teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records above .500.

Reviewing Virginia Tech's upcoming schedule, it has five games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Virginia Tech's next game

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Miami Hurricanes

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Miami Hurricanes Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV Channel: ACC Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Virginia Tech games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.