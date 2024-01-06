The Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3, 1-0 ACC) meet a fellow ACC team, the Florida State Seminoles (6-5, 0-1 ACC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ACC Network.

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Game Information

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • Lynn Kidd: 16.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Hunter Cattoor: 14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sean Pedulla: 13.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Mekhi Long: 4.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyler Nickel: 7.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Florida State Players to Watch

  • Jamir Watkins: 12.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Darin Green Jr.: 13.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Baba: 7.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jalen Warley: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • De'Ante Green: 7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Stat Comparison

Florida State Rank Florida State AVG Virginia Tech AVG Virginia Tech Rank
148th 76.3 Points Scored 74.3 200th
241st 73.4 Points Allowed 64.4 41st
179th 36.8 Rebounds 34.8 253rd
152nd 9.5 Off. Rebounds 7.4 304th
182nd 7.5 3pt Made 7.5 182nd
172nd 13.6 Assists 15.9 63rd
233rd 12.4 Turnovers 10.6 87th

