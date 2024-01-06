The Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3, 1-0 ACC) meet a fellow ACC team, the Florida State Seminoles (6-5, 0-1 ACC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ACC Network.

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Lynn Kidd: 16.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Hunter Cattoor: 14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Sean Pedulla: 13.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Mekhi Long: 4.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyler Nickel: 7.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Florida State Players to Watch

Jamir Watkins: 12.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Darin Green Jr.: 13.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Baba: 7.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Jalen Warley: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK De'Ante Green: 7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Stat Comparison

Florida State Rank Florida State AVG Virginia Tech AVG Virginia Tech Rank 148th 76.3 Points Scored 74.3 200th 241st 73.4 Points Allowed 64.4 41st 179th 36.8 Rebounds 34.8 253rd 152nd 9.5 Off. Rebounds 7.4 304th 182nd 7.5 3pt Made 7.5 182nd 172nd 13.6 Assists 15.9 63rd 233rd 12.4 Turnovers 10.6 87th

