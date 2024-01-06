The Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) take the floor at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup has no line set. The over/under for the matchup is 144.5.

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set 144.5

Hokies Betting Records & Stats

Virginia Tech has played five games this season that finished with a combined score over 144.5 points.

The average total for Virginia Tech's games this season is 139.5 points, five fewer points than this game's over/under.

Virginia Tech is 6-7-0 against the spread this year.

Virginia Tech has been victorious in one of the four contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Hokies have a record of 2-3 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least -110 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Virginia Tech has a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida State 9 75% 76.6 150 73.5 139.6 151.5 Virginia Tech 5 38.5% 73.4 150 66.1 139.6 142.7

Additional Virginia Tech Insights & Trends

Against the spread in ACC play, the Seminoles were 8-10-0 last year.

The Hokies put up only 0.1 fewer points per game (73.4) than the Seminoles allow (73.5).

When it scores more than 73.5 points, Virginia Tech is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida State 5-7-0 8-4-0 Virginia Tech 6-7-0 5-8-0

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida State Virginia Tech 5-11 Home Record 13-4 4-7 Away Record 2-9 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-7-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.2 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.3 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-2-0

