Saturday's contest between the Mercer Bears (7-7, 0-1 SoCon) and VMI Keydets (3-11, 0-1 SoCon) going head-to-head at Cameron Hall has a projected final score of 72-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bears, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

VMI vs. Mercer Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

VMI vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 72, VMI 69

Spread & Total Prediction for VMI vs. Mercer

Computer Predicted Spread: Mercer (-3.3)

Mercer (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 141.0

VMI has gone 4-7-0 against the spread, while Mercer's ATS record this season is 5-6-0. The Keydets are 4-7-0 and the Bears are 7-4-0 in terms of hitting the over. VMI is 4-6 against the spread and 0-10 overall in its last 10 games, while Mercer has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

VMI Performance Insights

The Keydets average 70.6 points per game (277th in college basketball) while allowing 73 per outing (231st in college basketball). They have a -33 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

VMI wins the rebound battle by five boards on average. It collects 40.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 44th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.4 per contest.

VMI knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (184th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

The Keydets average 87 points per 100 possessions on offense (316th in college basketball), and allow 89.9 points per 100 possessions (177th in college basketball).

VMI has committed 5.4 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 15.6 (359th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.2 (316th in college basketball).

