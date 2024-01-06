The Mercer Bears (7-7, 0-1 SoCon) will hope to end a three-game road losing skid when taking on the VMI Keydets (3-11, 0-1 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Cameron Hall, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

VMI vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia TV: ESPN+

VMI Stats Insights

The Keydets' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bears have allowed to their opponents.

VMI has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.1% from the field.

The Bears are the rebounding team in the nation, the Keydets rank 150th.

The Keydets put up an average of 70.6 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 70.9 the Bears give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.9 points, VMI is 3-4.

VMI Home & Away Comparison

At home, VMI scores 81.8 points per game. Away, it averages 61.4.

In 2023-24 the Keydets are conceding 8.5 fewer points per game at home (66.6) than away (75.1).

Beyond the arc, VMI sinks fewer triples away (5.6 per game) than at home (11.2), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (30.5%) than at home (40.6%) as well.

