2024 NCAA Bracketology: William & Mary Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
Can we count on William & Mary to earn a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How William & Mary ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-7
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|145
William & Mary's best wins
William & Mary notched its signature win of the season on January 5, when it defeated the Monmouth Hawks, who rank No. 212 in the RPI rankings, 70-66. Anahi-Lee Cauley led the way versus Monmouth, delivering 22 points. Next on the team was Bella Nascimento with 20 points.
Next best wins
- 59-57 on the road over Florida International (No. 246/RPI) on November 26
- 86-49 at home over Longwood (No. 267/RPI) on December 17
- 48-46 on the road over Hofstra (No. 279/RPI) on January 7
- 63-53 over Tennessee State (No. 339/RPI) on November 24
- 81-53 on the road over Navy (No. 344/RPI) on December 3
William & Mary's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Tribe are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most losses.
Schedule insights
- William & Mary gets the 187th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- The Tribe's upcoming schedule features eight games against teams with worse records and eight games against teams with records north of .500.
- W&M has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
William & Mary's next game
- Matchup: William & Mary Tribe vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies
- Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
