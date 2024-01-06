Can we count on William & Mary to earn a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How William & Mary ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 2-0 NR NR 145

William & Mary's best wins

William & Mary notched its signature win of the season on January 5, when it defeated the Monmouth Hawks, who rank No. 212 in the RPI rankings, 70-66. Anahi-Lee Cauley led the way versus Monmouth, delivering 22 points. Next on the team was Bella Nascimento with 20 points.

Next best wins

59-57 on the road over Florida International (No. 246/RPI) on November 26

86-49 at home over Longwood (No. 267/RPI) on December 17

48-46 on the road over Hofstra (No. 279/RPI) on January 7

63-53 over Tennessee State (No. 339/RPI) on November 24

81-53 on the road over Navy (No. 344/RPI) on December 3

William & Mary's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Tribe are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most losses.

Schedule insights

William & Mary gets the 187th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Tribe's upcoming schedule features eight games against teams with worse records and eight games against teams with records north of .500.

W&M has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

William & Mary's next game

Matchup: William & Mary Tribe vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies

William & Mary Tribe vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

