A-10 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are six games featuring a A-10 team on Sunday in college basketball action.
A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|George Mason Patriots at Duquesne Dukes
|12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|VCU Rams at Davidson Wildcats
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
