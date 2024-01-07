At Bank of America Stadium in Week 18, the Carolina Panthers' Adam Thielen will be facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass defense and Antoine Winfield Jr.. See below for more stats and insights on this important matchup.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX

Adam Thielen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Buccaneers 126.8 7.9 29 86 7.05

Adam Thielen vs. Antoine Winfield Jr. Insights

Adam Thielen & the Panthers' Offense

Adam Thielen has totaled 101 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 1,002 (62.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 134 times and has four touchdowns.

Through the air, Carolina is having trouble when it drops back to pass this season, with just 2,673 passing yards (167.1 per game). It ranks 29th with 13 passing touchdowns.

The Panthers rank 31st in the NFL in scoring with 14.8 points per game, and they rank 32nd in total yards with 269.4 per game.

Carolina, which is averaging 35.5 pass attempts per game, ranks 12th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Panthers have been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 40 times (third-fewest in league).

Antoine Winfield Jr. & the Buccaneers' Defense

Antoine Winfield Jr. has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 117 tackles, five TFL, five sacks, and 12 passes defended to his name.

In the air, Tampa Bay has allowed 4,164 passing yards, or 260.3 per game -- that's the highest amount in the NFL.

The Buccaneers' points-against average on defense is ninth-best in the NFL, at 20.3 per game.

Tampa Bay has given up more than 100 receiving yards to 10 players this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed a touchdown pass to 21 players this season.

Adam Thielen vs. Antoine Winfield Jr. Advanced Stats

Adam Thielen Antoine Winfield Jr. Rec. Targets 134 44 Def. Targets Receptions 101 12 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 9.9 29 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1002 117 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 62.6 7.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 342 5 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 5 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 3 Interceptions

