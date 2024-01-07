Should you bet on Antonio Gibson hitting paydirt in the Washington Commanders' upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Commanders vs Cowboys Anytime TD Bets

Will Antonio Gibson score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Gibson has piled up 63 carries for 257 yards (17.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Gibson has also tacked on 45 catches for 361 yards (24.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Gibson has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

He has had a touchdown catch in two of 15 games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Antonio Gibson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 3 9 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Broncos 2 9 0 3 44 0 Week 3 Bills 2 17 0 3 7 0 Week 4 @Eagles 6 19 0 1 7 0 Week 5 Bears 0 0 0 4 64 0 Week 6 @Falcons 3 15 0 1 1 1 Week 7 @Giants 2 7 0 2 24 0 Week 8 Eagles 2 14 0 5 28 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6 34 0 5 42 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 4 13 0 5 42 1 Week 12 @Cowboys 6 21 0 3 16 0 Week 13 Dolphins 10 35 0 4 37 0 Week 15 @Rams 4 15 0 5 20 0 Week 16 @Jets 9 30 1 1 2 0 Week 17 49ers 4 19 0 2 17 0

