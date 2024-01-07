Want to know which basketball team is on top of the Big South? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. High Point

Current Record: 13-4 | Projected Record: 23-6

13-4 | 23-6 Overall Rank: 119th

119th Strength of Schedule Rank: 316th

316th Last Game: W 85-76 vs Gardner-Webb

Next Game

Opponent: UNC Asheville

UNC Asheville Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Longwood

Current Record: 13-4 | Projected Record: 23-5

13-4 | 23-5 Overall Rank: 138th

138th Strength of Schedule Rank: 356th

356th Last Game: W 77-56 vs Charleston Southern

Next Game

Opponent: Radford

Radford Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Winthrop

Current Record: 11-6 | Projected Record: 19-9

11-6 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 161st

161st Strength of Schedule Rank: 227th

227th Last Game: W 82-80 vs South Carolina Upstate

Next Game

Opponent: @ Presbyterian

@ Presbyterian Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Radford

Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 17-12

10-6 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 192nd

192nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 197th

197th Last Game: L 85-71 vs High Point

Next Game

Opponent: @ Longwood

@ Longwood Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. UNC Asheville

Current Record: 10-7 | Projected Record: 13-15

10-7 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 218th

218th Strength of Schedule Rank: 202nd

202nd Last Game: W 84-80 vs Presbyterian

Next Game

Opponent: @ High Point

@ High Point Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Gardner-Webb

Current Record: 5-11 | Projected Record: 10-18

5-11 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 234th

234th Strength of Schedule Rank: 59th

59th Last Game: L 85-76 vs High Point

Next Game

Opponent: Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. South Carolina Upstate

Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 4-22

5-10 | 4-22 Overall Rank: 310th

310th Strength of Schedule Rank: 194th

194th Last Game: L 82-80 vs Winthrop

Next Game

Opponent: @ Charleston Southern

@ Charleston Southern Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Presbyterian

Current Record: 9-8 | Projected Record: 8-20

9-8 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 317th

317th Strength of Schedule Rank: 361st

361st Last Game: L 84-80 vs UNC Asheville

Next Game

Opponent: Winthrop

Winthrop Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Charleston Southern

Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 2-24

4-11 | 2-24 Overall Rank: 336th

336th Strength of Schedule Rank: 150th

150th Last Game: L 77-56 vs Longwood

Next Game