The Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to meet in a Week 18 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Brian Robinson Jr. score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Commanders vs Cowboys Anytime TD Bets

Will Brian Robinson Jr. score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has 169 attempts for a team-high 708 rushing yards (50.6 per game) and five touchdowns.

Robinson also helps out in the passing game, with 358 receiving yards on 33 catches (25.6 yards per game) plus three TDs.

Robinson has scored multiple rushing TDs once this year, and has scored in four games.

He has tallied a touchdown catch in three of 14 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Brian Robinson Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 19 59 0 1 7 1 Week 2 @Broncos 18 87 2 2 42 0 Week 3 Bills 10 70 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 14 45 1 2 6 0 Week 5 Bears 6 10 0 4 33 0 Week 6 @Falcons 10 31 0 2 25 1 Week 7 @Giants 8 23 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 10 59 0 2 20 0 Week 9 @Patriots 18 63 1 1 4 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 8 38 0 6 119 1 Week 11 Giants 17 73 0 7 59 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 15 53 0 2 11 0 Week 13 Dolphins 7 53 0 0 0 0 Week 17 49ers 9 44 0 4 32 0

