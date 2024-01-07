Who’s the Best Team in the CAA? See our Weekly CAA Power Rankings
See how every CAA team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
CAA Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Drexel
- Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 20-10
- Overall Rank: 116th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 294th
- Last Game: W 77-55 vs William & Mary
Next Game
- Opponent: @ N.C. A&T
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: FloHoops
2. Hofstra
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 20-10
- Overall Rank: 126th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 70th
- Last Game: W 76-71 vs Delaware
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Northeastern
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
3. Charleston (SC)
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 23-7
- Overall Rank: 128th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 129th
- Last Game: W 93-87 vs Stony Brook
Next Game
- Opponent: Elon
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: FloHoops
4. Delaware
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Overall Rank: 153rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 301st
- Last Game: L 76-71 vs Hofstra
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Campbell
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: FloHoops
5. Towson
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 19-11
- Overall Rank: 154th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 146th
- Last Game: W 67-64 vs UNC Wilmington
Next Game
- Opponent: Stony Brook
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)
6. UNC Wilmington
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 20-7
- Overall Rank: 159th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 135th
- Last Game: L 67-64 vs Towson
Next Game
- Opponent: Monmouth
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: FloHoops
7. Monmouth
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Overall Rank: 173rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 144th
- Last Game: W 51-43 vs Towson
Next Game
- Opponent: Northeastern
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
8. Northeastern
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 12-19
- Overall Rank: 229th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 238th
- Last Game: L 62-53 vs Stony Brook
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Monmouth
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
9. Stony Brook
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 13-17
- Overall Rank: 236th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 214th
- Last Game: L 93-87 vs Charleston (SC)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Towson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)
10. Elon
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 287th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 343rd
- Last Game: W 77-59 vs N.C. A&T
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Charleston (SC)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: FloHoops
11. William & Mary
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 8-21
- Overall Rank: 309th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 337th
- Last Game: L 77-55 vs Drexel
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Hampton
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: FloHoops
12. Campbell
- Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 7-21
- Overall Rank: 319th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 357th
- Last Game: W 80-69 vs Hampton
Next Game
- Opponent: Delaware
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: FloHoops
13. N.C. A&T
- Current Record: 3-12 | Projected Record: 5-26
- Overall Rank: 337th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 222nd
- Last Game: L 77-59 vs Elon
Next Game
- Opponent: Drexel
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: FloHoops
14. Hampton
- Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 1-27
- Overall Rank: 355th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 312th
- Last Game: L 80-69 vs Campbell
Next Game
- Opponent: William & Mary
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: FloHoops
