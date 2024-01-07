Find out how every CAA team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

CAA Power Rankings

1. Stony Brook

  • Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 28-1
  • Overall Rank: 63rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 319th
  • Last Game: W 68-55 vs UNC Wilmington

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Towson
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

2. Charleston (SC)

  • Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 21-6
  • Overall Rank: 156th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 347th
  • Last Game: W 57-45 vs Elon

Next Game

  • Opponent: Drexel
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

3. Monmouth

  • Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 17-11
  • Overall Rank: 164th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 302nd
  • Last Game: W 49-47 vs Campbell

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Charleston (SC)
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14

4. N.C. A&T

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 17-10
  • Overall Rank: 167th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 157th
  • Last Game: W 62-52 vs Towson

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ William & Mary
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

5. Towson

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 18-10
  • Overall Rank: 179th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 217th
  • Last Game: L 62-52 vs N.C. A&T

Next Game

  • Opponent: Stony Brook
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

6. Drexel

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 14-14
  • Overall Rank: 184th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 262nd
  • Last Game: W 67-65 vs Northeastern

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Charleston (SC)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

7. William & Mary

  • Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 17-12
  • Overall Rank: 189th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 187th
  • Last Game: W 48-46 vs Hofstra

Next Game

  • Opponent: N.C. A&T
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

8. Delaware

  • Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 15-15
  • Overall Rank: 193rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 264th
  • Last Game: W 76-61 vs Hampton

Next Game

  • Opponent: Stony Brook
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14

9. Campbell

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 14-13
  • Overall Rank: 220th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 290th
  • Last Game: L 49-47 vs Monmouth

Next Game

  • Opponent: Elon
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

10. Hofstra

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 10-18
  • Overall Rank: 264th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 357th
  • Last Game: L 48-46 vs William & Mary

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Northeastern
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14

11. Elon

  • Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 7-22
  • Overall Rank: 283rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 176th
  • Last Game: L 57-45 vs Charleston (SC)

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Campbell
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

12. Northeastern

  • Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 8-20
  • Overall Rank: 294th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 311th
  • Last Game: L 67-65 vs Drexel

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UNC Wilmington
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

13. Hampton

  • Current Record: 0-12 | Projected Record: 1-27
  • Overall Rank: 344th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 223rd
  • Last Game: L 76-61 vs Delaware

Next Game

  • Opponent: N.C. A&T
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14

14. UNC Wilmington

  • Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 2-26
  • Overall Rank: 347th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 211th
  • Last Game: L 68-55 vs Stony Brook

Next Game

  • Opponent: Northeastern
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

