At FedExField on Sunday, January 7, the Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Commanders, kicking off at 4:25 PM ET. The Cowboys should be victorious, according to our computer model -- continue reading to discover more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Cowboys have been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (third-best with 29.4 points per game) and scoring defense (fifth-best with 19.1 points allowed per game) this season. The Commanders rank 23rd in points per game (19.9), but they've been less effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking worst in the NFL with 30 points allowed per contest.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Cowboys (-13) Over (45.5) Cowboys 33, Commanders 16

Week 18 NFL Predictions

Commanders Betting Info

The Commanders have a 14.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Washington has won six games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing 10 times.

The Commanders have not covered the spread when an underdog by 13 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

In 2023, nine Washington games have gone over the point total.

Games involving the Commanders this year have averaged 42.7 points per game, a 2.8-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Cowboys Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cowboys have an implied win probability of 90.0%.

Dallas is 9-7-0 ATS this season.

The Cowboys have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 13-point favorites.

A total of eight out of 16 Dallas games this season have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 45.5 points, 0.5 fewer than the average total in this season's Cowboys contests.

Commanders vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 29.4 19.1 37.4 15.9 21.5 22.3 Washington 19.9 30 16.9 33.4 22.3 27.3

