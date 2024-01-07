The Washington Commanders' (4-12) injury report heading into their game against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) currently features 11 players on it. The matchup kicks at 4:25 PM on Sunday, January 7 from FedExField.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: FOX

The Commanders' last game was a 27-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

In their last outing, the Cowboys beat the Detroit Lions 20-19.

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jacoby Brissett QB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Curtis Samuel WR Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Benjamin St-Juste CB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Jonathan Allen DT Knee Out Andrew Wylie OL Elbow Questionable Kendall Fuller CB Knee Out Christian Holmes CB Concussion Out Kamren Curl S Quad Questionable Casey Toohill DE Shoulder Questionable Jartavius Martin DB Chest Limited Participation In Practice Tariq Castro-Fields CB Shoulder Out

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Brandin Cooks WR Rest Limited Participation In Practice Tyler Smith OL Foot Questionable Rico Dowdle RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Zack Martin OG Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Chuma Edoga OG Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Tyron Smith OT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Demarcus Lawrence DE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Stephon Gilmore CB Rest Limited Participation In Practice Johnathan Hankins DT Knee Questionable Dorance Armstrong Jr. DE Ankle Questionable Chauncey Golston DE Illness Questionable Jourdan Lewis CB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Viliami Fehoko DE Knee Full Participation In Practice Juanyeh Thomas S Illness Questionable

Commanders Season Insights

The Commanders rank 21st in total yards per game (321.1), but they've been less effective defensively, ranking worst in the NFL with 385.8 total yards conceded per contest.

The Commanders' defense has been a bottom-five unit in scoring defense this season, allowing 30 points per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. Offensively, they rank 23rd with 19.9 points per contest.

The Commanders rank 18th in passing yards per game (224.7), but they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 259.3 passing yards conceded per contest.

In terms of rushing, Washington ranks 24th in the NFL on offense (96.4 rushing yards per game) and 25th defensively (126.5 rushing yards allowed per game).

At -12, the Commanders own the worst turnover margin in the NFL this season.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-13)

Cowboys (-13) Moneyline: Cowboys (-900), Commanders (+600)

Cowboys (-900), Commanders (+600) Total: 46.5 points

