The Washington Commanders (4-12) bring a seven-game losing streak into a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at FedExField.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

Commanders Insights

The Commanders score 19.9 points per game, comparable to the 19.1 the Cowboys allow.

The Commanders average 321.1 yards per game, just 13.9 more than the 307.2 the Cowboys allow.

Washington rushes for 96.4 yards per game, 19.9 fewer than the 116.3 Dallas allows per outing.

The Commanders have turned the ball over 29 times this season, six more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (23).

Commanders Home Performance

The Commanders score 16.9 points per game at home (three fewer than overall), and allow 33.4 at home (3.4 more than overall).

The Commanders pick up 316 yards per game at home (5.1 fewer than overall), and give up 361 at home (24.8 fewer than overall).

At home, Washington accumulates fewer passing yards (218.3 per game) than it does overall (224.7). But it also allows fewer passing yards at home (232.6) than overall (259.3).

The Commanders accumulate 97.7 rushing yards per game at home (1.3 more than overall), and allow 128.4 at home (1.9 more than overall).

The Commanders convert 39.5% of third downs at home (3.1% more than overall), and concede on 47.3% at home (6.6% more than overall).

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/17/2023 at Los Angeles L 28-20 CBS 12/24/2023 at New York L 30-28 CBS 12/31/2023 San Francisco L 27-10 FOX 1/7/2024 Dallas - FOX

