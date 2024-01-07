The Washington Commanders (4-12) have an expected difficult path to end their seven-game losing streak as they are big 13-point underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at FedExField. An over/under of 47 points has been set for this matchup.

The betting trends and insights for the Cowboys can be found in this article before they take on the Commanders. The Commanders' betting trends and insights can be found below before you wager on their matchup with Cowboys.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dallas Moneyline Washington Moneyline BetMGM Cowboys (-13) 47 -900 +600 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Cowboys (-13.5) 47.5 -950 +640 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 18 Odds

Washington vs. Dallas Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: FOX

Commanders vs. Cowboys Betting Insights

Washington has six wins in 16 contests against the spread this season.

The Commanders are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 13-point underdogs this season.

Washington has seen nine of its 16 games hit the over.

Dallas has posted a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cowboys are yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 13-point favorite or greater this year.

Dallas games with a set total have hit the over eight times this season (50%).

Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Logan Thomas - - - - 25.5 (-111) - Terry McLaurin - - - - 59.5 (-115) - Sam Howell 215.5 (-118) 1.5 (+190) - - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

