The Washington Commanders (4-12) will attempt to halt a seven-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at FedExField.

The betting insights and trends for the Cowboys and Commanders can be found in this article before they play on Sunday.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland Venue: FedExField

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cowboys 13 46.5 -900 +600

Commanders vs. Cowboys Betting Records & Stats

Washington Commanders

The Commanders have combined with their opponents to score more than 46.5 points in 10 of 16 games this season.

The average total for Washington's games this season is 42.7 points, 3.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Commanders are 6-9-1 against the spread this year.

This season, the Commanders have won three out of the 12 games, or 25%, in which they've been the underdog.

Washington has played as an underdog of +600 or more once this season and lost that game.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas has had an average of 46 points in their games this season, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Cowboys have covered the spread nine times in 16 games with a set spread.

The Cowboys have been moneyline favorites 12 times this season. They've finished 11-1.

Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Cowboys 29.4 3 19.1 5 46 6 16 Commanders 19.9 23 30 32 42.7 10 16

Commanders vs. Cowboys Betting Insights & Trends

Commanders

Washington has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three games.

The Commanders have hit the over once in their past three games.

On offense, the Commanders are worse in division games (19.6 points per game) than overall (19.9). On defense, they are also worse (32.4 points conceded per game) than overall (30).

The Cowboys have outscored their opponents by a total of 166 points this season (10.3 per game), and opponents of the Commanders have outscored them by 161 points on the year (10.1 per game).

Cowboys

Dallas has no wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall over its last three contests.

Dallas has not gone over the total in its past three games.

The Cowboys have played better in divisional games, as they've scored 8.6 more points against teams in their division (38 points per game) compared to their overall season average (29.4 points per game). It's been a similar situation on defense, as they've given up 13.6 points per game in divisional matchups, while giving up 19.1 points per game in all games.

The Cowboys have put up a total of 166 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 10.3 per game), while the Commanders have been outscored by opponents by 161 total points (10.1 per game).

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.7 43.6 42 Implied Team Total AVG 24.8 25.9 23.9 ATS Record 6-9-1 0-6-1 6-3-0 Over/Under Record 9-7-0 4-3-0 5-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 1-2 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-9 0-4 3-5

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46 45.6 46.4 Implied Team Total AVG 26.6 27.5 25.8 ATS Record 9-7-0 6-2-0 3-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-8-0 5-3-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 11-1 8-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-0 0-4

