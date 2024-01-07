Curtis Samuel was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Washington Commanders match up against the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Trying to find Samuel's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Rep Curtis Samuel and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Samuel's season stats include 598 yards on 60 receptions (10.0 per catch) and four touchdowns, plus six carries for 24 yards one touchdown. He has been targeted 87 times.

Keep an eye on Samuel's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Curtis Samuel Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Commanders have no other receiver on the injury report.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 18 Injury Reports

Commanders vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Read More About This Game

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Samuel 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 87 60 598 250 4 10.0

Samuel Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 5 5 54 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 19 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 54 0 Week 4 @Eagles 8 7 51 0 Week 5 Bears 7 6 65 1 Week 6 @Falcons 4 4 42 1 Week 7 @Giants 8 4 25 0 Week 8 Eagles 4 4 22 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 6 2 6 0 Week 11 Giants 2 1 5 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 12 9 100 0 Week 13 Dolphins 5 4 65 0 Week 15 @Rams 9 5 41 2 Week 16 @Jets 6 1 16 0 Week 17 49ers 4 3 33 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.