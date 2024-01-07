Will Curtis Samuel Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Curtis Samuel was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Washington Commanders match up against the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Trying to find Samuel's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Samuel's season stats include 598 yards on 60 receptions (10.0 per catch) and four touchdowns, plus six carries for 24 yards one touchdown. He has been targeted 87 times.
Curtis Samuel Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Commanders have no other receiver on the injury report.
Week 18 Injury Reports
Commanders vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Samuel 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|87
|60
|598
|250
|4
|10.0
Samuel Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|5
|5
|54
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|3
|3
|19
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|4
|2
|54
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|8
|7
|51
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|7
|6
|65
|1
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|4
|4
|42
|1
|Week 7
|@Giants
|8
|4
|25
|0
|Week 8
|Eagles
|4
|4
|22
|0
|Week 10
|@Seahawks
|6
|2
|6
|0
|Week 11
|Giants
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 12
|@Cowboys
|12
|9
|100
|0
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|5
|4
|65
|0
|Week 15
|@Rams
|9
|5
|41
|2
|Week 16
|@Jets
|6
|1
|16
|0
|Week 17
|49ers
|4
|3
|33
|0
