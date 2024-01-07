Curtis Samuel has a tough matchup when his Washington Commanders meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Cowboys allow 190.9 passing yards per game, fifth-best in the NFL.

Samuel has racked up 598 receiving yards (39.9 per game) and four receiving TDs, catching 60 balls on 87 targets.

Samuel vs. the Cowboys

Samuel vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 4 GP / 34 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 34 REC YPG / REC TD Dallas has allowed two opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

16 players have caught a TD pass against the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 190.9 passing yards the Cowboys give up per game makes them the fifth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

So far this year, the Cowboys have surrendered 20 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 10th in NFL play.

Commanders Player Previews

Curtis Samuel Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 33.5 (-118)

Samuel Receiving Insights

Samuel, in eight of 15 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Samuel has received 14.3% of his team's 608 passing attempts this season (87 targets).

He is averaging 6.9 yards per target (91st in NFL play), racking up 598 yards on 87 passes thrown his way.

Samuel has hauled in a touchdown pass in three of 15 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has scored five of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (13.5%).

With 14 red zone targets, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 21.2% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

Samuel's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 12/31/2023 Week 17 4 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/24/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/17/2023 Week 15 9 TAR / 5 REC / 41 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 12 TAR / 9 REC / 100 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

