Will Darrell Demont Chark Jr. find his way into the end zone when the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Darrell Demont Chark Jr. score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Chark's 33 grabs (62 targets) have netted him 479 yards (36.8 per game) and five TDs.

In four of 13 games this year, Chark has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Saints 1 1 15 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 11 4 86 1 Week 4 Vikings 3 2 28 0 Week 5 @Lions 6 3 42 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 6 3 26 0 Week 8 Texans 4 2 23 0 Week 9 Colts 3 2 9 1 Week 12 @Titans 4 3 34 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 4 3 56 0 Week 14 @Saints 4 2 26 0 Week 15 Falcons 2 1 18 0 Week 16 Packers 8 6 98 2 Week 17 @Jaguars 6 1 18 0

