George Mason vs. Duquesne Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Sunday's contest features the George Mason Patriots (10-3) and the Duquesne Dukes (7-6) facing off at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse (on January 7) at 12:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-65 win for George Mason, who is slightly favored based on our model.
The Patriots' last contest on Tuesday ended in a 70-68 loss to Rhode Island.
George Mason vs. Duquesne Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
George Mason vs. Duquesne Score Prediction
- Prediction: George Mason 70, Duquesne 65
Other A-10 Predictions
George Mason Schedule Analysis
- Against the Marshall Thundering Herd on November 9, the Patriots picked up their signature win of the season, an 84-77 home victory.
- George Mason has six wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 39th-most in the nation.
George Mason 2023-24 Best Wins
- 84-77 at home over Marshall (No. 119) on November 9
- 60-52 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 177) on November 15
- 83-76 on the road over Towson (No. 180) on December 22
- 77-72 on the road over William & Mary (No. 210) on November 12
- 83-63 at home over Robert Morris (No. 268) on November 18
George Mason Leaders
- Sonia Smith: 13.8 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (16-for-60)
- Zahirah Walton: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Ta'Viyanna Habib: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.2 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)
- Taylor Jameson: 9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (16-for-58)
- Nekhu Mitchell: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
George Mason Performance Insights
- The Patriots have a +192 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.7 points per game. They're putting up 74.2 points per game, 76th in college basketball, and are allowing 59.5 per contest to rank 85th in college basketball.
- In 2023-24 the Patriots are averaging 8.4 more points per game at home (79.4) than on the road (71.0).
- At home George Mason is conceding 54.8 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than it is on the road (62.4).
