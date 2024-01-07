Sunday's contest features the George Mason Patriots (10-3) and the Duquesne Dukes (7-6) facing off at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse (on January 7) at 12:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-65 win for George Mason, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Patriots' last contest on Tuesday ended in a 70-68 loss to Rhode Island.

George Mason vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

George Mason vs. Duquesne Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 70, Duquesne 65

Other A-10 Predictions

George Mason Schedule Analysis

Against the Marshall Thundering Herd on November 9, the Patriots picked up their signature win of the season, an 84-77 home victory.

George Mason has six wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 39th-most in the nation.

George Mason 2023-24 Best Wins

84-77 at home over Marshall (No. 119) on November 9

60-52 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 177) on November 15

83-76 on the road over Towson (No. 180) on December 22

77-72 on the road over William & Mary (No. 210) on November 12

83-63 at home over Robert Morris (No. 268) on November 18

George Mason Leaders

Sonia Smith: 13.8 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (16-for-60)

13.8 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (16-for-60) Zahirah Walton: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Ta'Viyanna Habib: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.2 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.2 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Taylor Jameson: 9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (16-for-58)

9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (16-for-58) Nekhu Mitchell: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

George Mason Performance Insights

The Patriots have a +192 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.7 points per game. They're putting up 74.2 points per game, 76th in college basketball, and are allowing 59.5 per contest to rank 85th in college basketball.

In 2023-24 the Patriots are averaging 8.4 more points per game at home (79.4) than on the road (71.0).

At home George Mason is conceding 54.8 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than it is on the road (62.4).

