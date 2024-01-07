The Duquesne Dukes (7-6) look to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the George Mason Patriots (10-3) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

George Mason Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

George Mason vs. Duquesne Scoring Comparison

The Patriots' 74.2 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 67.5 the Dukes allow.

George Mason has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 67.5 points.

Duquesne's record is 5-4 when it gives up fewer than 74.2 points.

The 68.5 points per game the Dukes average are 9.0 more points than the Patriots give up (59.5).

Duquesne is 6-3 when scoring more than 59.5 points.

When George Mason allows fewer than 68.5 points, it is 7-1.

The Dukes shoot 40.6% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Patriots allow defensively.

The Patriots make 38.9% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% more than the Dukes' defensive field-goal percentage.

George Mason Leaders

Sonia Smith: 13.8 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (16-for-60)

13.8 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (16-for-60) Zahirah Walton: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Ta'Viyanna Habib: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.2 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.2 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Taylor Jameson: 9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (16-for-58)

9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (16-for-58) Nekhu Mitchell: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

