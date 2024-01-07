Will Jacoby Brissett Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jacoby Brissett was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders' Week 18 game against the Dallas Cowboys starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. All of Brissett's stats can be found below.
Rep Jacoby Brissett and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In terms of season stats, Brissett has thrown for 224 yards (112.0 per game) and three touchdowns, with zero picks. He has completed 78.3% of his passes (18-for-23), and has three carries for 19 yards.
Keep an eye on Brissett's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Jacoby Brissett Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 18 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Noah Gray
- Click Here for Ja'Marr Chase
- Click Here for Brock Wright
- Click Here for Trevor Lawrence
- Click Here for Tee Higgins
Commanders vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Read More About This Game
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Brissett 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|18
|23
|78.3%
|224
|3
|0
|9.7
|3
|19
|0
Brissett Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 15
|@Rams
|8
|10
|124
|2
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 16
|@Jets
|10
|13
|100
|1
|0
|1
|10
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.