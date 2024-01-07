The Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys are slated to meet in a Week 18 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will John Bates get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Commanders vs Cowboys Anytime TD Bets

Will John Bates score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

Bates has posted 151 yards on 19 receptions, averaging 10.8 yards per game.

Having played 13 games this season, Bates has not had a TD reception.

John Bates Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Broncos 5 3 46 0 Week 3 Bills 2 2 12 0 Week 4 @Eagles 1 1 6 0 Week 5 Bears 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 1 1 17 0 Week 9 @Patriots 2 1 -5 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 3 3 21 0 Week 11 Giants 2 2 15 0 Week 13 Dolphins 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Jets 5 3 14 0 Week 17 49ers 1 1 6 0

