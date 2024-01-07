Logan Thomas will be running routes against the fifth-best passing defense in the league when his Washington Commanders play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Thomas has grabbed 54 passes (on 76 targets) for 487 yards (to average 32.5 per game). He has four receiving TDs so far this season.

Thomas vs. the Cowboys

Thomas vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 3 GP / 16.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 16.7 REC YPG / REC TD Dallas has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

16 players have caught a TD pass against the Cowboys this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Dallas on the season.

The Cowboys yield 190.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Cowboys have put up 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Cowboys' defense is 11th in the league in that category.

Commanders Player Previews

Logan Thomas Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-111)

Thomas Receiving Insights

In eight of 15 games this year, Thomas has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Thomas has been targeted on 76 of his team's 608 passing attempts this season (12.5% target share).

He has 487 receiving yards on 76 targets to rank 104th in NFL play with 6.4 yards per target.

Thomas has four games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 15 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored four of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (10.8%).

With nine red zone targets, Thomas has been on the receiving end of 13.6% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

Thomas' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 12/31/2023 Week 17 4 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/24/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 5 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

