With the Washington Commanders playing the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Logan Thomas a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Thomas has recorded 487 yards receiving (32.5 per game) and four TDs, hauling in 54 balls out of 76 targets this campaign.

Thomas has a touchdown catch in four of 15 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 8 4 43 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 2 22 1 Week 4 @Eagles 3 3 41 0 Week 5 Bears 11 9 77 1 Week 6 @Falcons 1 1 2 0 Week 7 @Giants 6 4 51 0 Week 8 Eagles 8 6 44 1 Week 9 @Patriots 5 4 31 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 5 5 40 0 Week 11 Giants 8 5 58 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 4 2 15 0 Week 13 Dolphins 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Rams 3 1 7 0 Week 16 @Jets 6 5 36 1 Week 17 49ers 4 3 20 0

