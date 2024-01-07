Who is the team to beat at the top of the MEAC this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.

MEAC Power Rankings

1. Norfolk State Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 24-4

11-4 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 138th

138th Strength of Schedule Rank: 336th

336th Last Game: W 94-33 vs South Carolina State Next Game Opponent: @ North Carolina Central

@ North Carolina Central Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8 2. Maryland-Eastern Shore Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 16-10

7-8 | 16-10 Overall Rank: 227th

227th Strength of Schedule Rank: 216th

216th Last Game: L 48-45 vs Morgan State Next Game Opponent: @ Coppin State

@ Coppin State Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8 3. Coppin State Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 11-17

4-11 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 266th

266th Strength of Schedule Rank: 197th

197th Last Game: W 64-51 vs Delaware State Next Game Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore

Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8 4. Howard Current Record: 3-12 | Projected Record: 10-18

3-12 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 267th

267th Strength of Schedule Rank: 260th

260th Last Game: L 79-76 vs North Carolina Central Next Game Opponent: @ South Carolina State

@ South Carolina State Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8 5. Morgan State Current Record: 6-10 | Projected Record: 12-15

6-10 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 281st

281st Strength of Schedule Rank: 129th

129th Last Game: W 48-45 vs Maryland-Eastern Shore Next Game Opponent: Delaware State

Delaware State Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8 6. North Carolina Central Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 8-18

6-9 | 8-18 Overall Rank: 318th

318th Strength of Schedule Rank: 304th

304th Last Game: W 79-76 vs Howard Next Game Opponent: Norfolk State

Norfolk State Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8 7. Delaware State Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 3-22

4-10 | 3-22 Overall Rank: 339th

339th Strength of Schedule Rank: 117th

117th Last Game: L 64-51 vs Coppin State Next Game Opponent: @ Morgan State

@ Morgan State Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8 8. South Carolina State Current Record: 1-15 | Projected Record: 2-27

1-15 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 354th

354th Strength of Schedule Rank: 288th

288th Last Game: L 94-33 vs Norfolk State Next Game Opponent: Howard

Howard Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8

